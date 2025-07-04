ENG
About 60 enemy drones intercepted in Kyiv region overnight as part of pilot project - RMA

The results of drone interceptor operations in Kyiv region

On the night of 4 July, the occupiers attacked the Kyiv region with drones and missiles of various types. The air alert in the Kyiv region lasted more than 15 hours.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA, Mykola Kalashnyk.

"Air defence forces were operating in the region. Enemy targets were shot down. Last night, about 60 enemy drones were intercepted as part of a pilot project. In total, during the period of its operation, several months, almost 550 enemy UAVs have already been hit by drones in the skies over Kyiv region," the statement said.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke about the interceptor drones today.

Read more: 2 out of 11 missiles and 476 out of 539 UAVs destroyed by air defence, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

