About 60 enemy drones intercepted in Kyiv region overnight as part of pilot project - RMA

On the night of 4 July, the occupiers attacked the Kyiv region with drones and missiles of various types. The air alert in the Kyiv region lasted more than 15 hours.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA, Mykola Kalashnyk.

"Air defence forces were operating in the region. Enemy targets were shot down. Last night, about 60 enemy drones were intercepted as part of a pilot project. In total, during the period of its operation, several months, almost 550 enemy UAVs have already been hit by drones in the skies over Kyiv region," the statement said.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke about the interceptor drones today.

