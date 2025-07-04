2 out of 11 missiles and 476 out of 539 UAVs destroyed by air defence, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 4 July, Russia attacked Ukraine with 550 targets, including missiles and drones of various types.

Thus, the enemy struck with:

- 539 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and imitator drones of various types from the directions of: Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - rf (more than 330 of them - "Shaheds");

- 1 Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile from the airspace of Lipetsk region - rf;

- 6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Bryansk region - rf;

- 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles from Kursk and Voronezh regions - rf.

The main focus of the attack was Kyiv.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08.00, air defence neutralised 478 enemy air attack vehicles, 270 were shot down by firepower, 208 were lost locally:

- 268 enemy Shahed UAVs (other types of drones) were shot down by firepower, 208 were lost locally/suppressed by electronic warfare;

- 2 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles," the statement said.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 8 locations (9 missiles and 63 UAVs), as well as the fall of downed (wreckage) in 33 locations.

