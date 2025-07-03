Kyiv attacked by "Shaheds": explosions rock capital, drone debris falls in several districts (updated)

On the evening of July 3, Kyiv and the surrounding region are under attack by Russian strike drones. Air defense systems are active in the capital, with confirmed drone shootdowns.

This was reported by Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko and Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko, Censor.NET informs.

"The air defense forces are operating on the left bank of the city. Enemy UAVs are still approaching the capital. Take shelter!" the mayor wrote.

According to Tkachenko, at 8:39 p.m., a hostile drone was confirmed shot down over the capital.

"Fragments were found in an open area in the Solomianskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties," he added.

Meanwhile, Russian strike UAVs are already entering Kyiv region, he noted.

The Air Force reported at 9:00 p.m. that a Russian drone was detected flying past Brovary city toward Kyiv.

Update at 10:00 p.m. Later, Tkachenko reported that preliminary, there was a fire on the roof of a 16-story residential building in Obolonskyi district.

Medics and rescuers are heading to the scene, the city mayor added.

Update at 10:16 p.m.According to Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko, reports of damage in the Obolonskyi district were not confirmed.

Meanwhile, preliminary reports indicate debris from a downed UAV was found in the Dniprovskyi district.