In Kyiv, missile hit five-storey building, piercing it down to basement, - Klymenko. VIDEO

A Russian missile that hit a residential building in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district during an attack on the morning of 23 June penetrated to the basement. The same happened during the attack on a high-rise building in the capital on 17 June.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko during a telethon.

According to preliminary information, the Russians fired a ballistic missile, the type of which will be determined later.

"Now we can observe the search operations, unfortunately, because we have appeals from our citizens about at least two missing persons. Six people have died at this place, in this very building, so far. (...) We have dismantled the fifth, fourth, third floor. Now we are dismantling the second floor, where we think there may be more bodies," Klymenko said.

Rescuers have already removed 120 tonnes of construction waste. 100 people and 50 pieces of equipment are working to eliminate the consequences in this building. 17 people have been rescued. The rubble is currently being cleared, and there may still be people under it - about three people.

In fact, the building is in a state of emergency, as the missile did not collapse the building, but damaged the structure of the neighbouring entrance.

As a reminder, as of 13.00 on 23 June, 7 people were confirmed dead as a result of the Russian strike. The number of injured has also increased - up to 28 people

On the night of 23 June, Russian troops massively shelled Kyiv and the region with missiles and drones. The occupiers fired 16 missiles and 352 drones at Ukraine.