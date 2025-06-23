Russian Federation attacked with ballistic missiles, Shaheds and cruise missiles: 354 targets neutralised, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 23 June, Russian troops fired 368 targets at Ukraine, including ballistic and cruise missiles and drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

What the enemy attacked with

352 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the RF (up to 160 of them are "Shaheds");

11 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Taganrog and Bryansk regions - the RF;

5 Iskander-K cruise missiles from Kursk region - the RF.

Kyiv was the main target of the attack.

"As of 09.00, air defence neutralised 354 enemy air assets, 158 were shot down by firepower, 196 were lost locally:

- 146 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) were shot down by firepower, 193 were lost locally/suppressed by electronic warfare;

- 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were shot down, 3 more were lost locally;

- 5 Iskander-K cruise missiles were shot down," the statement said.

Direct hits by enemy air attack assets were recorded in 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (wreckage) in 25 locations in Kyiv and Kyiv region.

