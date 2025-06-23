Russian strike on building in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv: three people may be trapped under rubble. PHOTO

A search and rescue operation is underway at the site of an enemy attack in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

This was announced by the head of the KCMA Timur Tkachenko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"According to our information, three more people may be under the rubble.

The rescuers are now focused on clearing the rubble as quickly as possible and getting to our people," he noted.

See more: Buildings and dormitories of Sikorsky KPI damaged as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS





According to Tkachenko, as of 11:00 a.m., the number of injured in Kyiv had risen to 31.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy massively attacked Kyiv, with 6 dead, damaged houses and a metro station. Kyiv region was also under attack. A woman killed there, and there are wounded.