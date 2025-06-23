Buildings and dormitories of Sikorsky KPI damaged as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS
The Russian attack damaged the buildings, dormitories and sports complex of the National Technical University "Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute".
This was reported by the university's press service, Censor.NET informs.
"As a result of another enemy attack this night, the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute campus was damaged:
Sports complex;
several academic buildings;
four dormitories," the statement said.
There is no information on injuries among students/employees as a result of damage to university buildings.
Elimination of the consequences has now begun.
