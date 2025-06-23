ENG
Buildings and dormitories of Sikorsky KPI damaged as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS

The Russian attack damaged the buildings, dormitories and sports complex of the National Technical University "Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute".

This was reported by the university's press service, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of another enemy attack this night, the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute campus was damaged:

Sports complex;
several academic buildings;
four dormitories," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy launched massive attack on Kyiv: 6 killed, damaged buildings and metro station (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

There is no information on injuries among students/employees as a result of damage to university buildings.

Elimination of the consequences has now begun.

Read more: Russian Federation attacked with ballistic missiles, Shaheds and cruise missiles: 354 targets neutralised, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

KPI buildings and dormitories damaged during shelling on 23 June 2025
