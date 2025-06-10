Merz on Russian air attacks on Ukraine: These are serious war crimes

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has condemned Russia's latest massive air attack on Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"These are serious war crimes. This is terror against the civilian population. Russia is escalating the situation instead of negotiating. Help to Kyiv, pressure on Moscow: both are necessary for genuine peace talks," Merz wrote on social network X.

