Merz on Russian air attacks on Ukraine: These are serious war crimes

German Chancellor Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has condemned Russia's latest massive air attack on Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"These are serious war crimes. This is terror against the civilian population. Russia is escalating the situation instead of negotiating. Help to Kyiv, pressure on Moscow: both are necessary for genuine peace talks," Merz wrote on social network X.

