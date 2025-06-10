Head of German intelligence, Kahl: Russian population massively supports Putin’s war in Ukraine

The head of the German Federal Intelligence Service (BND), Bruno Kahl, said that Russian society as a whole supports President Vladimir Putin and his military actions in Ukraine.

He said this in the Table Today podcast, Censor.NET reports with reference to the German publication Handelsblatt.

The German intelligence officer's statement contradicts the widespread belief in the West that the conflict in Ukraine is exclusively Putin's war, which is allegedly not supported by the majority of Russian citizens.

"We have the impression that the entire Russian people are ready to follow Putin, that this war is necessary, that the evil NATO is the aggressor," Kahl explained.

According to the head of the BND, the Russians are convinced that they are fighting a just war: "And that the war and, so to speak, the elimination of this unjust regime in Ukraine are worthy of Russia's honor and glory."

Kahl attributes Putin's steadfast support to the effectiveness of the Kremlin's propaganda machine. The Russian leader controls the entire information space of the country, which allows him to "manipulate the opinion of the entire country - from the west to the east."

At the same time, the head of German intelligence noted that there are certain disagreements among the Russian political elite about the feasibility of certain military steps. However, as Kahl emphasized, "there is no real opposition that could somehow hinder Putin."