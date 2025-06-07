Ukrainians gave Putin reason to bomb - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the SSU operation on Russian airfields gave Russian dictator Vladimir Putin an excuse to bomb Ukraine on a massive scale.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Trump said this on Friday, 6 June, while talking to journalists on board Air Force One.

"Well, they gave Putin an excuse to intervene and smash them to smithereens last night. That's what I didn't like about it. When I saw it, I said: 'Here it comes, now there will be a blow'," the US president said.

"That's what I didn't like," the White House chief continued. "When I saw that, I said, 'That's it, now we're going to get hit.

Meanwhile, in response to a question about the bill with sanctions against Russia and his readiness to apply its provisions, Trump said he would use them if he saw that Russia would not sign a peace agreement and would not stop the bloodshed.

"Yes, I will use it if necessary. And they (lawmakers - ed.) are really giving me that opportunity," the US president said.

See more: Massive attack on Kharkiv: three dead, 21 injured, including a one and a half month old baby and a 14 year old child (updated). PHOTOS

SSU special operation "Web"

On 1 June, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation called 'Spider's Web', launching a massive drone strike on Russian strategic airfields.

The airfields of Olenya, Belaya, Diagilevo, and Ivanovo came under attack. They managed to hit 41 Russian aircraft, including A-50s, Tu-95s, and Tu-22 M3s.

Later, the SSU clarified that the estimated cost of enemy strategic aviation, which was hit as a result of the SSU's Web special operation, is USD 7 billion.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk on Operation Web.

On 3 June, the General Staff clarified that 41 Russian military aircraft had been downed as a result of a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine on 1 June 2025.

A number of media outlets also reported that Ukraine had not informed the administration of US President Donald Trump in advance of the SBU's Pavetina special operation against Russian airfields with strategic bombers.