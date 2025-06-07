Massive attack on Kharkiv: three dead, 21 injured, including a one and a half month old baby and a 14 year old child (updated). PHOTOS

This night, on 7 June, Kharkiv experienced the most powerful attack in the history of the full-scale war. At least 40 explosions were heard in the city in an hour and a half

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The enemy struck simultaneously with missiles, "Shaheds" and guided aerial bombs.

"According to the preliminary estimates of our Situation Centre, Kharkiv was hit by 48 Shaheds, two missiles, and four KABs.

A woman who was trapped under the rubble in a high-rise building in the centre of Kharkiv was unblocked. She is alive. She is receiving medical care.

There is information about one more person killed in the Kyiv district. In total, two people were killed and 17 Kharkiv residents were injured as a result of the terrorist shelling of Kharkiv," Terekhov said.

According to Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with 53 Shahed UAVs, 4 KABs, and a missile.

"14 people were injured, including two children. Unfortunately, there is also one deceased," said the head of the JFO.

Kyiv district

As a result of 40 UAVs, 4 KABs, and 1 missile hitting the territory of the civilian enterprise, a fire broke out in the area of 10,000 square metres. Four buildings of the workshop were hit. There may be people under the rubble.

UAV hits a tree near a two-storey residential building. UAV hits a private house with a subsequent fire in the area of 10 square metres. UAV hits the ground. An outbuilding caught fire over an area of 10 square metres.

Osnovianskyi district

A UAV hit a 9-storey residential building. 12 apartments caught fire on the 7th, 8th and 9th floors over an area of 600 sq m. A woman was rescued from the rubble. Medics are providing assistance to the victim. Two cars were also on fire.

Later, Terekhov reported that one more person was killed in the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv.

"So as a result of the terrorist shelling of the city, three Kharkiv residents were killed by the Russian army," Terekhov added.

As of 8:45 a.m., 21 people have been reported injured in Kharkiv, including a one-and-a-half-month-old baby and a 14-year-old girl. Three more Kharkiv civilians were killed by the Russian occupation army.

