Russian attack on Poltava: number of wounded rises to 59. PHOTO

As a result of the Russian strike on Poltava on the morning of July 3, two people were killed and 59 others injured.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

"The number of wounded due to the enemy shelling of Poltava has risen to 59 people.

Currently, two fatalities are confirmed," the police added.

Background

On the morning of July 3, Russians attacked Poltava with drones. A fire broke out after strikes hit the buildings of the Poltava United City TCR and SS.

This week, on 30 June, Russian troops struck near the TCR building in Kryvyi Rih.