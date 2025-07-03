Russia attacked TCR building in Poltava. There are dead and wounded, including civilians
Russian occupiers struck at Poltava, causing a fire in the building of the Poltava United City TCR and SS.
This was reported by the Land Forces, Censor.NET informs.
"Due to another hit, a fire broke out on the territory of a private residential building near the Poltava Regional TCR and SS. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded, including civilians. Emergency services are working at the scene. Additional information about the victims is being clarified and will be announced later," the statement said.
As a reminder, on the morning of 3 July, an explosion occurred in Poltava, and the city was under attack by strike drones.
This week, on 30 June, Russian troops struck near TCR building in Kryvyi Rih.
