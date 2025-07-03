Ruscists attacked Poltava: two killed, 11 wounded (updated)

An explosion occurs in Poltava during an air raid alert. The city is under attack by a UAV.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Volodymyr Kohut, Censor.NET reports.

"The sounds of an explosion were heard in the Poltava community. We are clarifying the information. Do not neglect safety, stay in shelters until the air raid is over!" the statement reads.

The Air Force warned of UAVs moving toward the city from the north and west.

Later, the head of the region said that the Russian strike had damaged civilian infrastructure and caused a fire.

"According to preliminary information, unfortunately, two people were killed and 11 were injured. An emergency response headquarters has been deployed at the site. All necessary services are working," he added.

The Land Forces said the enemy attacked the TCR building.

Read more: Russian attack on Poltava: railway station building and cars damaged - UZ