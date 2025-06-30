Enemy strikes with "Shahed" near TCR building in Kryvyi Rih, no personnel losses, civilians wounded - Land Forces

Today, 30 June 2025, the enemy struck with a UAV near the building of one of the district territorial centres for recruitment and social support in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Land Forces.

As noted, due to timely security measures taken when receiving an air raid alarm, injuries and losses among the personnel were avoided.

Military personnel and civilian employees of the institution did not receive citizens and stayed in hiding during the alarm.

However, unfortunately, there are wounded among civilians who were near the site of the enemy attack. Emergency services are working at the scene, and the victims are being provided with the necessary assistance.

As a reminder, on the morning of 30 June 2025, the occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih with a UAV.