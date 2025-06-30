Russian Federation attacks Kryvyi Rih with "shaheds". Three wounded (updated)

An explosion rang out in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The Air Force warned of the threat of the use of attack drones.

The head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, later said: "Kryvyi Rih. Explosions. A shahed attack. There are hits. We are not filming or posting anything on the Internet."

He later said that three people were wounded in the attack. One of them is "seriously wounded" and is already in surgery.

