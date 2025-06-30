Ruscists attacked Komyshany with artillery. Man was killed

Russian occupation forces shelled Kherson region with artillery, killing a man.

This was reported by the press service of the prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

At about 5 am, the Russian invaders launched an artillery attack on the village of Komyshany.

"As a result of the attack, a 47-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life," the statement said.

Read more: Since morning, Russians have wounded six residents of Kherson and region, one man is in serious condition