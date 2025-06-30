ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11585 visitors online
News Shelling of the Kherson region
453 1

Ruscists attacked Komyshany with artillery. Man was killed

Russian Federation strikes at Komyshany. A man was killed

Russian occupation forces shelled Kherson region with artillery, killing a man.

This was reported by the press service of the prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

At about 5 am, the Russian invaders launched an artillery attack on the village of Komyshany.

"As a result of the attack, a 47-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life," the statement said.

Read more: Since morning, Russians have wounded six residents of Kherson and region, one man is in serious condition

Author: 

shoot out (13872) Khersonska region (2185) Khersonskyy district (267) Komyshany (18)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 