Since morning, Russians have wounded six residents of Kherson and region, one man is in serious condition

Today, on June 28, Russian troops have been attacking Kherson and settlements of the Kherson region since the morning, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

Attacks on Kherson

In the morning, a 38-year-old Kherson resident was hit by a Russian UAV in the Korabelnyi district. As a result of the explosives dropped from the drone, he sustained a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to his shoulder. Doctors provided the victim with the necessary assistance and prescribed outpatient treatment.

In addition, at noon, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on a minibus in the Central district. A 66-year-old man was injured. He sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, as well as shrapnel wounds to the chest, forearm and thigh. He is in a serious condition.

Later, two more residents of Kherson were injured in an attack by an enemy drone. In Korabelnyi district, a 60-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman sustained mine-blast traumas and shrapnel wounds as a result of an explosive device dropped on a car. The man was hospitalized. The woman was provided with the necessary medical care and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Shelling in the Kherson region

At about 9 a.m., the Russian military shelled Bilozerka with artillery. The attack injured a 47-year-old man who was in his garden at the time of the attack. He sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound to his knee joint. Doctors provided the victim with the necessary assistance. He will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.

Later it became known that the occupiers attacked a car in Dariivka with a drone. As a result of the explosion, the 59-year-old man suffered a head injury, contusion, and a shrapnel wound to his thigh. Currently, doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.