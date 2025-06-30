86% of incidents with TCR in June were fake and IPSO, - Land Forces. INFOGRAPHICS

Most of the incidents related to the TCR last month were revealed to be manipulations, fakes and IPSO.

This was reported by the Land Forces, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, they stated that 86% of such information was fake and IPSO.

"Only 36 cases (14%) were confirmed, had real grounds and were verified," the statement said.

The Land Forces reported that 1 person was suspended from duty and 5 people were brought to disciplinary responsibility. 30 internal investigations are ongoing

"The society must be informed about the facts of violations, investigation and punishment of all those who did not comply with their official duties or violated the law. We understand that only open reporting, transparency and truth can counteract the enormous resource of Russian propaganda, for which the enemy spares neither money nor effort," they added.

