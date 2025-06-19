136 officers and 325 servicemen sent to combat zone over mobilization violations – Ground Forces

Seventeen criminal cases have been opened in Ukraine over abuse of power and the use of force during mobilization.

This was reported by Acting Commander of the Ground Forces, Oleksandr Hruzevych, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

"Seventeen criminal cases have been initiated. Once they are completed, those responsible will be held accountable based on the outcomes. These 17 cases specifically concern abuse of power — I’m not talking about bribery. In all confirmed incidents, within the scope of our authority, those involved have generally either been dismissed or sent to the front," Hruzevych stated.

According to him, 136 officers have already been replaced and deployed to the combat zone.

"The process of replacing other officials is ongoing. Additionally, 325 enlisted and non-commissioned servicemen have already been sent to the front," the acting commander of the Ground Forces added.

