Mobilization is needed, recruiting alone will not cover needs - Deputy Commander of "Azov" Palamar

Ukraine definitely needs mobilization, as recruitment cannot cover all the needs of the army.

Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov regiment and Hero of Ukraine, said this in an interview with Dmytro Gordon, Censor.NET reports.

"Mobilization is necessary, it is a fact. Recruiting alone will not cover the needs. ... Mobilization is needed. I believe that there are exaggerations, wrong things that TCRSS employees do. But it seems to me that they are not as widespread as we are shown. Perhaps it's the highlighting, perhaps it's the Russian PSYOP that is dispersing all this on its platforms.

There are definitely isolated cases, violations, and misconduct. If they are detected, punished, there is a Code, there is a Law, please, those servicemen should be punished for certain illegal actions," he explained.

According to Palamar, everything should be balanced.

