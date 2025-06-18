Deputy of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council fictitiously served in Armed Forces of Ukraine for sake of her image and received over 200,000 hryvnias, - SBI. VIDEO+PHOTOS

SBI officers exposed a scheme of fictitious military service by a deputy of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council. All actions were aimed at creating a positive image and obtaining illegal payments from the state budget.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

As noted, in 2023, the woman decided to "pump up" her political image among the electorate and colleagues. She passed a military medical commission and was declared fit for service.

After that, she was sent to a training centre for basic military training and was awarded the primary military rank of "soldier".

"She involved her friend, the deputy commander of one of the military units, in the scheme. The latter approached the head of the training centre with a proposal to help the MP to be only on the lists of military personnel and not to participate directly in the exercises.

To resolve formalities with documents, the MP was brought to the training centre several times by her driver, after which she spent time at her own discretion," the statement said.

Having thus completed military training, the MP continued her fictitious service in her friend's unit. With the assistance of the latter, she was employed as an operator in a platoon of reconnaissance and correction of strike unmanned aerial systems. Then, several times, the woman was transferred from one position to another according to the documents.

In this way, the MP allegedly managed to work as a telephone operator and "work" in the communications group of the headquarters.

The fake service ended only after the suspect was exposed by the SBI.









It was established that during this time she illegally received payments for service in excess of UAH 200 thousand, which she regularly spent on her own whims.

She was served a notice of suspicion of evading military service by other deception committed under martial law, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, as well as fraud (Article 28(2), Article 409(4) Article 190(4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The head of the training centre is suspected of aiding and abetting a serviceman in evading military service by other deception, committed under martial law, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, and, because he signed payroll statements, of embezzlement of other people's property by abuse of office, committed under martial law (Article 27(5), Article 28(2), Article 409(4) and Article 191(4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The issue of serving a notice of suspicion to the deputy commander of the unit and choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is currently being decided.

They face up to 10 years in prison.

According to the UP source, it is Marianna Miroshnichenko.