He allowed illegal use of tank training ground by farmers: official suspected in Dnipropetrovsk region - SBI. VIDEO

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has served a notice of suspicion to the former head of the housing and maintenance department of Dnipro, who for several years ignored the illegal use of tank training ground land by local farmers.

According to the investigation, the housing and maintenance department legally entered into lease agreements with local farmers for the use of the Ministry of Defence's land with a total area of almost 1,500 hectares.

"However, the farmers unjustifiably seized more than 100 hectares of land on which the tank range was located and used it for crops without concluding contracts or paying rent," the statement said.

According to the Bureau, the former head of the housing and maintenance department "did not see" these violations and did not take any measures to stop the illegal use of military land.

"As a result, according to the findings of the examination, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine suffered losses of more than UAH 8 million," the statement said.

