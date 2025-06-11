SBI exposes criminal scheme of enrichment on supply of bread to military unit in Khmelnytskyi region

In the Khmelnytsky region, SBI officers served notice of suspicion to members of an organized criminal group that misappropriated budget funds allocated to provide the military with bakery products.

The deal was organized by a deputy battalion commander of a military unit.

He involved his subordinate, a private entrepreneur, and his accountant in the scheme.

What kind of deal the military man came up with

According to the investigation, the group members systematically overstated the volume of purchases of bakery products from a private entrepreneur. The products were not actually delivered, but were received only on paper, while the funds transferred from the state budget were distributed among the defendants.

One of the key perpetrators of the scheme was a subordinate of an official who was responsible for processing the allegedly received products.

Reportedly, despite pressure from his superiors, the serviceman turned to the SBI and began cooperating with the investigation, acting under the control of law enforcement.