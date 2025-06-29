As result of attack by Russian UAVs in the Konotop district, houses and infrastructure were damaged, and there are power outages.. PHOTO

In the morning of 29 June, Russian troops attacked the Konotop community in the Sumy region with drones.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports .

"One of the UAVs hit the balcony of a high-rise building. Fortunately, the residents of the building were not injured. The consequences could have been much more severe," he wrote.

It is noted that residential buildings and infrastructure facilities in the community were also damaged as a result of Russian attacks. In one of the villages of the community, more than 600 consumers were left without electricity supply as a result of the shelling.

"There were no casualties or injuries," Hryhorov said.

Restoration works are underway.