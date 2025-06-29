2 004 10
Russian strike on Lebedyn: two administrative buildings and 12 private houses damaged. PHOTO
In the city of Lebedyn in the Sumy region, administrative and private buildings were damaged as a result of a Russian UAV attack.
This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hrihorov, Censor.NET reports.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries among the civilian population.
It is noted that two administrative buildings and 12 private houses were damaged as a result of the attack.
"The Russians attacked the city with three drones. Fortunately, one of them did not detonate. We are currently working to eliminate the consequences. People are being provided with the necessary assistance," he added.
