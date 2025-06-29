Growing scale of terror proves urgency of new sanctions - Sybiha on night strike on Ukraine

The EU and the United States should impose sanctions in response to Russia's massive nighttime attack on Ukrainian territory.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

"During the last attack, Russia used about 500 drones and missiles. The growing scale of terror proves the urgency of new sanctions. The EU and the US need it not only to support Ukraine, but also for themselves.

Depriving the Russian terrorist machine of resources is now a matter of transatlantic security," he emphasizes.

Massive attack on Ukraine on the night of June 29

Last night, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine. The enemy launched more than 500 air targets at night, with the epicenter of the attack in the West. According to the Air Force, 38 out of 60 missiles were destroyed at night, and more than 430 drones were neutralized.

In particular, as noted, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure in Lviv region with missiles and drones. It was also reported that Russian troops attacked an enterprise in the Kremenchuk district of Poltava region. In addition, the Russians attacked civilian infrastructure in the Cherkasy region with drones. There are victims there. Later it became known that the enemy attacked Smila. A child was among the victims, and high-rise buildings and a college were damaged.

Censor.NET also reported that the occupiers launched a missile attack on an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia. In Mykolaiv, an infrastructure facility was hit. In addition, racists attacked the Ivano-Frankivsk region, and there are consequences in two communities.

According to the RMA, the alarm sounded for more than 5 hours last night in the Rivne region. Enemy air targets were shot down. According to preliminary information, people and infrastructure were not affected. The enemy also tried to attack the Kirovohrad region. Mobile fire groups were actively working in the sky over the region. There is a result. No consequences have been recorded in the communities.

The Dnipropetrovsk region was also under attack. According to the Joint Forces Operation, Ukrainian defenders of the sky destroyed 12 enemy drones over the region. In addition, last night, the Russians again targeted the Nikopol district. Heavy artillery and an FPV drone were sent to the Marhanets and Pokrovsk districts. In the morning, a UAV struck the district center. There were no casualties.