News UAVs attacks on the Kherson region
Woman killed in Kherson as result of Russian UAV attack – Prosecutor’s Office

Consequences of the Russian drone strike on Kherson on July 14

On the evening of July 14, a woman was killed in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack.

This was reported by the press service of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, as cited by Censor.NET.

"On July 14, 2025, at approximately 7:05 p.m., Russian Armed Forces conducted a targeted strike with an explosive device using a unmanned aerial vehicle on one of the streets in the city of Kherson. As a result of the attack, a 65-year-old woman died," the statement reads.

