Russians kill one and injure 12 in Kherson during day

Throughout the day on July 14, Russian forces continued attacking Kherson, resulting in one death and multiple injuries.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA), as cited by Censor.NET.

In the evening, the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported the death of a Kherson resident due to a Russian drone attack in the Dniprovskyi district.

"As a result of an explosive device dropped from a drone, a 59-year-old man sustained fatal injuries. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," he wrote.

According to the RMA, earlier in the morning, Russians attacked a man with a drone in Kherson. A 56-year-old Kherson resident sustained explosive and shrapnel wounds to his leg. Doctors assessed his condition as mild. The victim received medical assistance and will continue outpatient treatment.

Additionally, a Kherson resident sought medical help after being attacked by a Russian drone around 06:00 a.m. The 57-year-old woman was diagnosed with an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to the neck. Medical personnel examined and provided assistance to the victim.

At approximately 11:00 a.m., Russian forces attacked a public transport stop in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a UAV. Two men, aged 75 and 57, sustained explosive and shrapnel wounds. An ambulance team transported the injured to the hospital in moderate condition. Medical staff provided the necessary care.

Around 11:50 a.m., Russians shelled Kherson with artillery. A 71-year-old man, who was at a public transport stop, was hit. Preliminary assessment indicates he suffered an explosive injury. Doctors examined and treated the victim.

At noon, a woman was injured due to Russian shelling of central Kherson. An ambulance transported the 57-year-old woman to the hospital; she sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to the leg. She received the necessary medical assistance.

At approximately 12:15 p.m., Russians attacked a man in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a drone. As a result of an explosive device dropped from the UAV, a 40-year-old Kherson resident sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to the shoulder, leg, and back. The injured was hospitalized.

Later, another injured person was reported following the Russian shelling of central Kherson. A preliminary diagnosis indicates the 46-year-old man sustained an explosive injury. He is currently under medical supervision.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., Russians attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with a UAV. Three men aged 57, 54, and 60 were injured. All victims sustained explosive injuries, and the two younger men also suffered shrapnel wounds to their limbs and torso. The injured are receiving necessary medical care.

At around 2:50 p.m., a Kherson resident was injured due to a Russian UAV attack. The 67-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to her face and neck. She was hospitalized in moderate condition.

RMA also reported that in Antonivka, a local resident was injured by the detonation of Russian explosives. A 49-year-old woman stepped on a "Petal" anti-personnel mine, resulting in an explosive injury and shrapnel wound to her foot. She was hospitalized.