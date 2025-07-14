Russians attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: woman was injured, houses, administrative building and gas pipeline were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 14 July, Russian troops shelled Nikopol, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing casualties and destruction.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the aggressor attacked the Nikopol region with FPV drones and artillery. It hit Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovske communities.



A 63-year-old woman was injured as a result of the enemy attack and will be treated on an outpatient basis.



In addition, the shelling caused fires. The administrative building, infrastructure, 2 private houses, 3 outbuildings were damaged, one of them was destroyed. A gas pipeline was hit.

Synelnykove district also suffered from Russian strikes. The enemy struck the Raivka community with an unexploded ordnance, setting the grass on fire.



According to the updated information, the aggressor sent a drone and an anti-aircraft missile to the area at night, hitting Malomykhailivka and Velykomykhailivka communities. An unused building, a bus stop and cars were damaged.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, Russians attacked the Zelenodolsk community with an FPV drone. No one was killed or injured.









