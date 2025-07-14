ENG
News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region
Russians attacked Zlatopil in Kharkiv region: one killed and ten injured, including child. PHOTOS (updated)

Russian shelling of Kharkiv region

Today, on 14 July, Russian troops attacked the city of Zlatopil in Kharkiv region using a UAV, resulting in a death and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET informs.

According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out by a "Geran-2" UAV.

It is noted that one person has been reported dead. Another 7 people were injured, including a 13-year-old child.

Medics are prompt in providing assistance. All relevant services are working on site.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, one person was killed and ten others injured as a result of an enemy drone attack on Zlatopil.

The prosecutor’s office reported that on July 14, at approximately 12:00, two Russian drones, preliminarily identified as "Geran-2" type, struck the town of Zlatopil.

A 57-year-old woman was killed in the attack. Ten others, including a 13-year-old girl, sustained injuries and wounds.

Russian attack on Zlatopil on July 14

The boiler house, residential buildings, outbuildings, an administrative building, and vehicles were damaged.

Russian attack on Zlatopil on July 14

Russian attack on Zlatopil on July 14

Russian attack on Zlatopil on July 14

