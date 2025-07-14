ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11885 visitors online
News Shelling of Kharkiv region
306 0

Ruscists hit Borivske in Kharkiv region with KAB: one person killed, 4 wounded

A person killed in Borivske, Kharkiv region, The Russian Federation struck with a KAB

The Russian occupiers struck the Shevchenkivska community in Kharkiv region with a KAB.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET informs.

A person was killed in the village of Borivske.

Another 4 people were injured. All were hospitalised, doctors are providing the necessary assistance.

Read more: Day in Kharkiv region: one person killed, seven injured, including four police officers. PHOTO

Author: 

shoot out (14080) GAB (277) Kharkivska region (792) Kup’yanskyy district (215) Borivske (2)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 