Ruscists hit Borivske in Kharkiv region with KAB: one person killed, 4 wounded

The Russian occupiers struck the Shevchenkivska community in Kharkiv region with a KAB.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET informs.

A person was killed in the village of Borivske.

Another 4 people were injured. All were hospitalised, doctors are providing the necessary assistance.

