Day in Kharkiv region: one person killed, seven injured, including four police officers. PHOTO

Over the past day, Kharkiv city and 9 settlements of Kharkiv region came under hostile attack. The Russians used guided aerial bombs, artillery, UAVs, FPV drones, and MLRS against the civilian population. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, and the regional police.

In Kupiansk district, the enemy targeted a police car with an FPV drone, and four police officers were wounded. They were hospitalised in a medical facility. A 46-year-old man died in the village of Vilkhuvatka as a result of an explosion of an unknown object.

A 58-year-old and a 79-year-old men were injured in the village of Hrushivka in the Kindrashiv community;

In Chuhuiv district, a 56-year-old driver of agricultural machinery was injured in a field while working as a result of drop by an enemy drone. The man went to a medical facility with his injuries.

The enemy also attacked Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv with a UAV.

During the day, Russians used various types of weapons in Kharkiv region:

1 missile (preliminary);

7 KAB;

4 "Shahed" UAVs;

4 "Geran-2" UAVs;

1 "Molniya" UAV;

4 fpv drones.

