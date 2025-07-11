Russians kill 2 and injure 4 in Kherson city and region in one day

Civilian casualties and injuries: law enforcement documents consequences of Russian aggression in Kherson region

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported this, cited by Censor.NET.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Prosecutor’s Office on violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 and 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on July 11, 2025, Russian military forces attacked settlements in Kherson region using artillery, including rocket artillery, and various types of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Read more: Russians shelled Kherson, 3 people injured

As of 5:00 p.m., law enforcement established that two civilians were killed and four others wounded.

Thus, due to artillery shelling of a clinic in Bilozerka, two employees and one visitor were injured. Later, during rescue operations, the body of a deceased person was found under the rubble.

Additionally, the occupiers killed a man in Kherson by dropping explosives from a UAV.

Another person was injured in Antonivka.

Furthermore, the clinic building, private and multi-apartment houses, and vehicles were damaged.

Read more: Ruscists struck man riding bicycle with drone in Kherson. He was killed