Russians shelled Kherson, 3 people injured

On the evening of 9 July, Russian troops fired artillery at the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"Three people were injured in the shelling. An 87-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man sustained mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They were taken to hospital in moderate condition. In addition, a 52-year-old woman sustained severe injuries. She sustained wounds to her arm, abdomen and chest. The victim was hospitalised," the statement said.

See more: Russians shell Kherson train station again – Ukrzaliznytsia. PHOTO