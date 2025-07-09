Russians shell Kherson train station again – Ukrzaliznytsia. PHOTO

On the evening of 9 July, Russian troops attacked a railway station in Kherson.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians shelled Kherson station again, damaging the baggage department building and breaking windows," the statement reads.

At the time of the attack, eight people were sheltering at the station, none were injured.

"All trains in the region are running on schedule!" Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.

As a reminder, the last time Russia attacked the railway station in Kherson in May, the building and one of the carriages were damaged.