Russia strikes Kherson railway station: building and one of carriages damaged. PHOTO

Russian occupation forces shelled the railway station in Kherson in the morning.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, Censor.NET reports.

"There were no casualties, passengers and employees of the station and the control centre were in shelters.



As a result of the attack, the station building was damaged, windows were smashed and the employees' workplaces were damaged. One of the train cars was also slightly damaged," the statement said.

After the shelling ended, the train moved on with a delay of about an hour. Other trains continue to run as scheduled.

