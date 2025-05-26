Russian army attacks car with drone in Kherson: woman is wounded

In the Korabelny district of Kherson, the Russian military attacked a car with a drone, injuring a 46-year-old woman.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the attack took place around 10:00. The woman received an explosive injury and contusion.

The victim was provided with medical aid. She will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.

