Russian army attacks car with drone in Kherson: woman is wounded
In the Korabelny district of Kherson, the Russian military attacked a car with a drone, injuring a 46-year-old woman.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, the attack took place around 10:00. The woman received an explosive injury and contusion.
The victim was provided with medical aid. She will undergo further treatment on an outpatient basis.
