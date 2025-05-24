Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: two civilians killed and 11 wounded, houses, hospital and kindergartens damaged. PHOTOS

Kherson, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Rozlyv, Beryslav, Osokorivka, Kachkarivka, Havrylivka, Monastyrske, and Mykhailivka were shelled by the enemy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

The Russian army shelled Bilozerka with artillery. The village damaged a medical facility, an administrative building, a gas boiler room, a lyceum sports ground, an apartment building and two private houses. A 62-year-old man was wounded, he sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his abdomen.

Later, the Russians conducted repeated artillery strikes. Two private houses were damaged and an ambulance driver was wounded. The 58-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and a gunshot wound to the leg.

A 41-year-old man came under hostile artillery fire at a bus stop in Sadove. He was taken to hospital with an explosive injury, polytrauma, shrapnel wounds to his abdomen and legs.

In Havrylivka, a 61-year-old local resident sustained blast injuries and contusions as a result of a drone strike.

Police officers took a 61-year-old resident of Antonivka to hospital in serious condition. On the night of 22 May, an enemy shell hit her house and the woman was trapped under the rubble. Due to the extremely difficult security situation in the area, the victim was unblocked from the rubble only in the morning. The woman was diagnosed with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to her back and legs.

A civilian car came under enemy attack by an FPV drone near Kachkarivka. A 36-year-old man sustained blast trauma and an eye injury. The vehicle was damaged.

Artillery fire damaged two private houses in Antonivka and Rozlyv and a car in Komyshany.

In Monastyrske, the Russian military sent an FPV drone at a kindergarten, damaging the building.

A tractor driver hit a mine near Chervone during field work. The explosion damaged the equipment. The 45-year-old driver was not injured.

Shelling of Kherson

In the morning, a 50-year-old man was wounded in Dniprovsky district of Kherson as a result of combined artillery and mortar shelling. He was diagnosed with mine-blast trauma and contusion. A kindergarten and four private houses were damaged.

At the same time, a 46-year-old man was injured as a result of the explosive drop from the drone. He was hospitalised with mine-blast trauma, shrapnel wounds to the neck, chest and leg fracture.

In the afternoon, the occupiers shelled residential areas again with artillery, targeting houses with people. At the same time, they used drones to hunt down civilians who were trying to help their affected neighbours. As a result of the artillery attack, a 61-year-old man was killed and a 58-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury. A 55-year-old man died as a result of an explosive drop from a UAV.

The enemy launched an FPV drone attack on an apartment building, which was damaged.

At night, another apartment building and a garage were damaged by shelling.

The Russian military attacked the central district of Kherson with an FPV drone. The strike damaged a private house and injured a 57-year-old man. He suffered blast trauma and contusion.

The shelling of residential areas damaged another private house and injured a 46-year-old man. He was taken to hospital with an explosive injury and multiple gunshot wounds.

Russian troops shelled the central part of the city with mortars, damaging a banking institution.

































