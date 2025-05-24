Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: number of victims rises to 15. PHOTOS

A massive nighttime Russian attack on Kyiv on 24 May left 15 people wounded. Police are working at the scene of the attack.

This was reported by the Kyiv police, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, as a result of the attack, drones and ballistic missiles damaged residential buildings in the Dniprovskyi, Solomianskyi, and Obolonskyi districts, as well as a shopping and entertainment centre, an educational institution, eight cars, and a boiler room.

In the Solomianskyi district, UAV debris hit an apartment on the fifth floor, causing a fire. Seven people aged 35 to 63 were injured. They have various injuries.

See more: Russian forces launch combined strike on Kyiv: 8 injured, fires in three districts. PHOTOS

In Dniprovskyi district, a couple, a man and a woman aged 40 and 41, were injured when a piece of shrapnel hit their apartment on the fifth floor.

An enemy attack damaged 4 floors of a 9-storey residential building in Obolon district. So far, five victims have turned for help.

One person was also wounded in Holosiivskyi district.

Police officers, together with the State Emergency Service and other services, continue to work on the ground, recording and documenting the consequences of another war crime.

See also: Russian invaders attacked Kyiv region at night: three people were injured (updated). VIDEO + PHOTOS







On the night of 24 May, the enemy fired 14 ballistic missiles and 250 attack drones at Ukraine. Air defence forces destroyed 6 missiles and neutralised 245 UAVs.

The main target of the attack was Kyiv. The shelling caused fires to break out in several districts of the capital.