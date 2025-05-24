Russian forces launch combined strike on Kyiv: 8 injured, fires in three districts. PHOTOS

On the night of 24 May, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with UAVs and ballistic missiles. In several districts of the capital, the consequences of the shelling are being cleaned up.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the State Emergency Service.

"Currently, we know about eight victims. Two of them were hospitalised from the Dniprovskyi district. Another six received medical assistance on the spot - in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital," Klitschko said.

The falling debris caused fires and damage in several districts of the capital:

An apartment in a residential building was on fire in the Solomianskyi district;

in Sviatoshynske - non-residential premises;

Debris also fell in Dniprovsky, Obolonsky, and Shevchenkivsky districts of the city.

Debris was also recorded falling on a shopping centre in the Obolon district. And also on a residential building in Obolon.

"In a residential building in Obolon, which was hit by the wreckage of a Russian drone, the entire entrance caught fire. A search operation is underway, and bomb squads are working. Preliminarily, there is no information about casualties," the head of the Obolon District State Administration, Kyrylo Fesyk, told Suspilne.

Rescuers are eliminating the consequences at several locations at once.

Solomianskyi district

The fire broke out in apartments on the 4th and 5th floors of a five-storey residential building. Rescuers extinguished the fire. A man was rescued using a life jacket and handed over to doctors with a preliminary diagnosis of combustion product poisoning.

Obolon district

The fire started on the balconies of the 9-storey building on the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th floors. Rescuers took three people out into the fresh air, and four more sought medical help with a preliminary diagnosis of acute stress reaction. The fire has been extinguished.

Sviatoshynskyi district

A fire broke out in a one-storey non-residential building for the storage of paints and varnishes as a result of a Russian attack. The fire is being extinguished.

