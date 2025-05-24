Air defence forces shot down 6 of 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles and neutralised 245 "Shaheds" - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 24 May, Russia attacked Ukraine with 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, as well as 250 Shahed-type attack drones and various types of imitation drones. Some of them were neutralised.

It is noted that the enemy launched missiles and drones from Taganrog, Yeysk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The attack targeted Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces.

As of 8.30 a.m., air defence shot down 6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (Kyiv) and neutralised 245 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) in the east, north, south, and centre of the country. 128 were shot down by firepower, 117 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare (without negative consequences).

The enemy attack affected the Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

