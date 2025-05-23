Russia launched 175 UAVs and ballistics: air defense shot down 91 targets, 59 disappeared from radar. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of May 23, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and various types of drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, an Iskander-M missile was launched from the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, as well as 175 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of decoy drones from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

How the air defense worked

"As of 01.00 p.m., air defense neutralized 150 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) in the east, west, north, south, and center of the country. 91 were shot down by firepower, 59 disappeared from radar/suppressed by electronic warfare (without negative consequences)," the statement said.

The enemy attack affected the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Chernivtsi, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Read more: Russian drones attacked Chernihiv region: a local resident was injured. Photo report