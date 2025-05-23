ENG
News Result of the work of the air force
Russia launched 175 UAVs and ballistics: air defense shot down 91 targets, 59 disappeared from radar. INFOGRAPHICS

Shaheed attack on May 23, 2025. How many targets were shot down?

On the night of May 23, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and various types of drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, an Iskander-M missile was launched from the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, as well as 175 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of decoy drones from the directions of Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

How the air defense worked

"As of 01.00 p.m., air defense neutralized 150 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) in the east, west, north, south, and center of the country. 91 were shot down by firepower, 59 disappeared from radar/suppressed by electronic warfare (without negative consequences)," the statement said.

The enemy attack affected the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Chernivtsi, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Read more: Russian drones attacked Chernihiv region: a local resident was injured. Photo report

