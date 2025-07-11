Ruscists struck man riding bicycle with drone in Kherson. He was killed

Russian invaders attacked a civilian man in Kherson with a drone. He was killed.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, at about 11:00 in the Dniprovskyi district of the city, ruscists attacked a 49-year-old man who was riding a bicycle with a drone.

He was fatally wounded.

