Night shelling in Kherson: eight civilians wounded (updated)

Since the evening of 9 July, Russian invaders have fired several times at residential areas of Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional prosecutor's office and the Kherson CMA.

At around 23:00 on 9 July, Russians fired artillery at the regional centre. As a result of the shelling, two women and two men who were in their homes sustained injuries of varying severity.

An hour and a half later, on 10 July 2025, at around 00:30, the Russian army attacked another alley in Kherson using an unmanned aerial vehicle, dropping an explosive device.

As a result of the attack, two more local residents were injured.

Later, it became known about two more victims of the Russian strike.

Police officers took a 40-year-old man to hospital with a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his left thigh. Doctors assessed his condition as moderate.

A 74-year-old man sustained mine-blast trauma, wounds to his torso and both lower limbs. He is in a serious condition. Doctors are currently conducting additional examination of the victims. The necessary medical assistance is being provided.

