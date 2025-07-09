198 0
Ruscists attacked Kherson with drones: two men wounded
On the morning of 9 July, Kherson was attacked by Russian drones, and two citizens were injured.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
As noted, a 73-year-old man sustained an blast injury, shrapnel wounds to his face, abdomen, leg and arm.
According to the regional military administration, a 47-year-old Kherson resident was diagnosed with a blast injury, shrapnel wounds to the head and arm.
"The injured are in hospital. Doctors are conducting examinations and providing them with medical assistance," the statement said.
