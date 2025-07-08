Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: two dead and four wounded civilians, including minor girl. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the enemy attacked the civilian infrastructure of Beryslav and Kherson districts with artillery, mortars, MLRS and UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police

At dawn, near Beryslav, the Russian military attacked a 35-year-old man from a drone. He died as a result of the attack.

The occupiers shelled Nadezhdivka with multiple rocket launchers. Two people were injured when a shell hit a house. A 19-year-old boy was diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, shrapnel wounds to his back and leg. A 67-year-old woman sustained contusion, explosive and craniocerebral injuries. Fourteen private houses were damaged in the village.

In Antonivka, the Russian military attacked a 73-year-old woman with a drone. The victim was evacuated from the danger zone by police and taken to hospital. The woman was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her legs. It also became known about the death of a 59-year-old resident of the village. On 6 July, the man sustained fatal injuries as a result of hostile shelling. The body of the deceased was taken by police officers and taken to the forensic medical examination bureau.

The occupiers were massively attacking Kizomys and Stanislav with FPV drones. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

In Havrylivka, the Russian military carried out drops from UAV on a cultural institution that had been damaged by shelling earlier. As a result of the attacks, the building burned down. A private house was also attacked with an FPV drone, which was damaged. Another house was damaged in Novooleksandrivka as a result of an attack by a drone.

Artillery fire damaged a private house in Burhunka.

A 17-year-old girl needed medical assistance as a result of a nighttime hostile shelling of the Central district of Kherson. The minor was at home during the attack. She was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury and an acute stress reaction.

In the evening, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on an apartment building, which was damaged.

At dawn, Russians fired a mortar at the coastal part of the Korabelnyi district. The "Korabel" neighbourhood was under artillery fire.

