Ruscists attacked civilian car with drone in Kherson: two people wounded. VIDEO

Today, on 8 July, at around 08:30, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a drone in the central part of Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, a 51-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man sustained explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds as a result of the enemy strike.

An ambulance team took the victims to hospital. They are being provided with all the necessary medical care.

Situation over the day

In general, according to the RMA, Antonivka, Berehove, Beryslav, Burhunka, Veletenske, Vesele, Havrylivka, Darivka, Dniprovske, Dudchany, Zolota Balka, Ivanivka, Kizomys, Kozatske, Mykilske, Mylove, Mykhailivka, Nadiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novovorontsovka, Odradokamianka, Oleksandrivka, Olhivka, Osokorivka, Poniativka, Prydniprovske, Rozlyv, Sadove, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Tokarivka, Tiahynka, Chornobaivka, Shliakhove and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, artillery shelling and air strikes over the last day.

"Russian troops shelled social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 2 multi-storey buildings and 17 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed an enterprise, an outbuilding and a garage," the statement said.

As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 4 others were injured.