Occupiers attack Kherson in morning, three people injured

On the morning of 8 July, Russian invaders attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson CMA.

At around 04:20, two men, aged 32 and 34, came under attack. They suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. The first victim was hospitalised in moderate condition, the second will be treated on an outpatient basis.

A woman born in 1960 was also taken to hospital after Russians had dropped explosives on her at around 05:10. She was seriously injured: blast trauma, abdominal and leg injuries. Doctors are fighting for the victim's life.

