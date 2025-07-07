FSB agent coordinated Russian shelling of Kherson and expected full occupation of south: he was detained, - SSU. PHOTO

The SSU detained another Russian agent in Kherson. On the order of the FSB, he was adjusting the air strikes and artillery strikes of the Russian Federation from the left bank of the region on the regional centre.

According to SSU cyber specialists, the suspect used a chatbot administered by the Russian secret service to direct enemy fire.







What is known about the traitor?

According to the investigation, the task of the occupiers was carried out by a 25-year-old local unemployed man who was waiting for the full occupation of the southern part of Ukraine. He was recruited by the FSB through Telegram channels, where he posted his pro-Russian comments.

Among the agent's main tasks was to find and pass on the geolocations of the temporary bases of the Defence Forces, as well as energy facilities.

At the same time, the agent monitored the locations of enemy "arrivals", their consequences and informed the Russian special service about them.

SSU officers exposed the agent and detained him.

"The Security Service also took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of the Defence Forces and energy facilities," the statement said.

During the search, the SSU seized 2 laptops and 6 phones with SIM cards of different operators, which he used to register fake accounts in order to conceal his collaboration with the enemy.

What does the traitor face?

The SSU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.